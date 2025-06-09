Hastings Old Town eye-sore could be replaced by landmark building

The eye-catching four bedroomed house has been designed by Xerim Developments and the plot already has planning permission. It is situated at the bottom of the High Street, near Turner’s store and will be named Seagate House.

The company uses biophilic design and metrics such as the Passive House standard, to create low-energy natural spaces. A Passive House Passive house is a voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building that reduces the building's carbon footprint. Conforming to these standards results in ultra-low energy buildings that require less energy for space heating or cooling.

This would be the first certified Passive House in Hastings and only the second in the whole of East Sussex.

The unique building, when finished, will have an historic feature wall in the dining room with roots in the Old Town Wall of the 14th Century.

In the plans, the dining room will be double height, with direct access to a rear yard for al fresco dining. There is a glazed floor mezzanine lounge above the kitchen and a separate sitting room looking out over the High Street at the first floor.

All four bedrooms are well proportioned doubles, with potential to mix and match en-suites as desired. At the top floor there's the Crows Nest. This room has a fantastic corner window with a panoramic view over East Hill and out towards the sea. It could be a home office, or an additional lounge/winter garden. Externally the front facade is made up of an elegant and stylish blend of glazed brick slips, render and zinc. There are individual stores for bikes and bins. There's a separate utility room to accommodate plant and washing facilities at the lower ground level.

PV panels will generate clean energy set within a green roof.

The company will holding viewing sessions going forward. These can be booked on their website at www.xerim.co.uk/ where this is more information on the proposed development.

Artist's impression of Seagate House

Artist's impression of the dining space, incorporating historic section of wall

Cut-away section of the proposed house

Poster at the site in High Street