Hastings Old Town micropub has Dark Beer Festival this weekend

Lovers of dark beer should head to The Jolly Fisherman micropub this weekend where they will be able to sample rare and unusual examples of the brewer’s art from around the world.

The annual Dark Beer Festival is always a highlight on the pub’s calendar and landlord Oliver Bostwick reckons that with 12 examples on offer, this will be the best one yet.

Looking at the list of beers available across the weekend, we would have to agree. Oliver has managed to secure some incredible beers that will be probably be new too many people. They range from a low gravity dark mild from acclaimed Manchester brewery Cloudwater to a Polish brewed 14 percent apple barley wine with cinnamon and vanilla, aged for 18 months in Calvados barrels.

European breweries are well represented. Among them is an offering by Belgian brewery Tilquin, of a 7.3 percent blend of old brown ale and one year old Lambics, fermented for eight months on elderberries. Also from Belgium, people can try Westmalle Dubbel on draught. The beer, brewed by Trappist monks is more often only available in bottles. And as if that wasn’t enough, Belgium is also represented with a 13 percent imperial stout from

De Struise brewery. The beer, Black Albert, is carefully matured on Four Roses bourbon barrels for 12 months. Notes of oak and slight vanilla pair extraordinarily well with the coffee and brown sugar notes.

From Bereta, Romania, comes BA Glowing Dark 6, a 10.5 percent 6th Anniversary Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with coconut and hazelnut.

From Germany, there is a Weissbier Dunkel from Paulaner. It is a dark wheat beer with an unusually high content of finest Munich malt. Light chocolate, cocoa, and tropical fruit flavours first, followed by wheat, malt, and roast aroma. Unfiltered, strong, and nutty. At the same time, smooth and soft to the taste.

Also on offer from the continent is a sweet gooey chocolate and vanilla cheesecake imperial pastry stout, from White Dog in The Netherlands.

Closer to home, Sussex brewery Burning Sky is represented with Vatted Porter, an 8.4 percent porter that has spent a year ageing in oak vats.

Other unusual beers on offer include Good King Henry V, from Old Chimneys in Suffolk – 9.8% ,limited edition oak aged Imperial Stout with added Madeira Port and Carved In Fire, from Fyne Ales, Scotland. The beer is Infused with beech-smoked chestnuts and has a delicate smokiness, with rich dark chocolate and a gentle sweetness.

Feels Like Heaven, from Bristol brewery Left Handed Giant, is a seven percent Milk Stout with walnut, vanilla and cacao. it has an intricate grain bill with ten varieties of speciality malt; oats, wheat, crystal, chocolate and biscuit, and is described as ‘silky, toasted and indulgent.

Three beers are on cask and the remainder on keg. People can sample the stronger beers in a third pint measure.

If dark beer is not your thing, then the Jolly Fisherman has a wide selection of bottled and canned beers, lagers and ciders.

The Jolly Fisherman is on East Beach Street, opposite the Stade Open Space. The festival runs from Friday January 5 – Sunday 7.

Have you read? Hastings history: Read about two scandals that once rocked the town

Have you read? Vandals ruin public artwork on St Leonards seafront

1 . Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival Photo: supplied

2 . Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival Photo: supplied

3 . Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival Photo: supplied

4 . Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival Jolly Fisherman Dark Beer Festival Photo: supplied