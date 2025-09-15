Hastings Old Town parish welcomes first rector in over 20 years

He was admitted to his new role in a service of Collation and Induction led by the Bishop of Lewes, the Rt Revd Will Hazlewood, and Assistant Archdeacon, Revd Matthew Foy.

The service was attended by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Graham Peters DL, the Deputy Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Nigel Sinden, representatives of the Old Town community and members of the clergy from other local churches.

The service took place on the second anniversary of Father Mathew’s arrival in the parish as priest-in-charge. He said, “It may seem like just a new job title, but this subtle change is a sign of stability and is a great reassurance to a parish which has seen changes and challenges over recent years. It is good to be able to celebrate the hard work of my predecessors, and of the church community, and I feel privileged to be part of the next chapter of the church’s life here.”

Kevin Boorman, chair of the Two Towers Trust, the charity which raises funds for the two mediaeval Old Town church buildings of St Clement’s and All Saints, added: “Fr Mat has made a great impression in the two years he has been here as priest-in-charge, I’ve really enjoyed working with him, and being made rector makes his appointment more permanent. We have a fantastic parish, with two magnificent churches, and I’m looking forward to the future with Fr Mat as our rector.”

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

