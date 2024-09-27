Hastings Old Town pub celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend

Running from Friday September 27 – Sunday 29, it offers a selection of six different bottled imported German beers including Helles lagers and wheat beers as a well as two Dunkels (dark beers).

These are in addition to the Crown's two regular imported German Pilsners and a wheat beer on draught.

The pub will also have some traditional German food on the menu over the weekend.

The independently run pub celebrated its tenth anniversary in the summer.

