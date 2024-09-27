Range of German beers on offer over the weekendRange of German beers on offer over the weekend
Hastings Old Town pub celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend

By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Sep 2024, 12:03 BST
The award winning Crown pub in All Saints Street has an Oktoberfest event taking place this weekend.

Running from Friday September 27 – Sunday 29, it offers a selection of six different bottled imported German beers including Helles lagers and wheat beers as a well as two Dunkels (dark beers).

These are in addition to the Crown's two regular imported German Pilsners and a wheat beer on draught.

The pub will also have some traditional German food on the menu over the weekend.

The independently run pub celebrated its tenth anniversary in the summer.

