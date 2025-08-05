Hastings Old Town pub forced to temporarily close after violent incident

Police were called to reports of disorder at The London Trader public house in East Beach Street, at about 7.19pm on Saturday (August 2).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to the scene, where three people were arrested on suspicion of GBH. Enquiries to locate any further suspects or injured parties are ongoing.

“A closure order for the premises has been authorised to prevent further disorder and to ensure the safety of the wider community.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“In the meantime, anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1303 of 02/08.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The pub re-opened its doors on Sunday (August 3).