Hastings Old Town pub has art exhibition

The Crown pub in All Saints Street is holding an exhibition by a Royal Academy artist from St Leonards.

Running from August 29 – October 2, People Places Things is Holly Newman’s largest solo exhibition to date and will feature as part of the Coastal Currents arts festival.

Expect to see a colourful medley of both impressionistic and lifelike portraits, landscapes and still-life work. Also on display and available to purchase will be a number of ceramic and collaged creations, greetings cards and art prints.

After studying art and design at college in Hastings and Eastbourne, Holly went on to study fashion and textile design at Bath Spa University, graduating in 2008. During her career, Holly has worked as a print and garment designer in London, and also in the gift and accessory design industry. She now works on her own artistic projects in her hometown of St Leonards-on-sea.

Inspired by nature, pattern, textiles, people, architecture and interiors, Holly creates original paintings, ceramics, and accessories, as well as her own range of greetings cards. She is an active

member of the local art scene, taking part in group exhibitions and selling her work at makers markets throughout the year.

Her painting, ‘Fresh from the Vine’, was displayed at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition in 2023, and is also sold as greetings cards as part of the RA’s collection. Her work has also been

featured in Living Etc. and Austrian lifestyle magazine, Falstaff.

Holly’s painting style varies from lifelike to impressionistic and abstract. Her most notable influencers include the masters, Matisse, Picasso, and Gauguin.

She says: “This exhibition pulls together various pieces from the past five years of my creative practice. I tend to paint and create simply what appeals to me, experimenting with colour and technique

along the way. Having been focussed on digital design for many years in past job roles, I found returning to traditional painting methods really enjoyable and therapeutic. I have always been able

to ‘get lost’ in creating and I am grateful for the escapism it provides me. I hope my work brings joy to others too.

“Hastings has always been a unique and creative town, so having the largest exhibition of my work on display in the Old Town is a definite milestone in my artistic career.”