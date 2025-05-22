Hastings Old Town pub has new art exhibition

New art exhibition at Hastings Old Town pub

The Crown pub in All Saints Street is holding a new exhibition to showcase the work of a talented local artist.

Harry Cockburn is an environment journalist, writer and artist living in Hastings. Subject for his paintings include the sunken forest on Pett Level Beach.

His painting and writing both seek to explore human relationships with the natural world.

Harry says that painting and drawing the various places he has lived has been a vital way of forging a closer relationship with the area and also how we interact with the forces of nature. His art aims to explore how the worsening environment emergency is informing our relationship with the landscape itself, with art and wider culture.

He has previously painted and exhibited artwork in St Leonards, the Wye Valley, the Forest of Dean, Brighton, and with Extinction Rebellion and local art groups in Hastings.

The exhibition can be viewed from June 3 – July 3. Artwork will be for sale.