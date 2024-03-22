Hastings Old Town pub has rare Belgian fruit beers on offer this weekend

Gueuzerie Tilquin is the first gueuze blendery in Wallonia. Located in Bierghes. it started out in 2009 under the management of Pierre Tilquin.

Pierre put his intensive background in brewing science to practice when Gueuzerie Tilquin was established. Lambic and Gueuze beers are some of its finest specialties. Shortly after the blendery began its operations, it started to grow its audience, particularly among craft beer enthusiasts who love sour beers.

Gueuzerie Tilquin has great passion for blending beers, oak barrel aging and spontaneous fermentation that has always produced some of the finest flavours of beers

The beers on draught have a base of a blend of 50% of 1 year old Meerts and 50% of one and two years old lambics. They are flavoured with up to 250 grammes of fruit per litre.

Beers on draught from today (Friday 22) include purple fig, melon. white peach pomegranate and melon.

Not fruity, but on draught too will be: Rullquin. A beer of mixed fermentation, the Rullquin is obtained from a blending of 7/8 of Rulles Brune and 1/8 of a blend of 1 year old lambics, which has matured for 8 months in oak barrels. Unfiltered and unpasteurised, this beer is refermented for 6 months in the bottle (or in the keg).

There will also be an extra nine different offerings from Tilquin in bottle form, including Rhubarb, Blackberries, Plum, Lingonberries, Elderberries, Peach. Also a cognac barel aged gueuze and a straight gueuze.

1 . Bottled varieties of Tilquin Bottled varieties of Tilquin Photo: supplied

2 . Tilquin Peche Blanche. Tilquin Peche Blanche. Photo: supplied

3 . Tilquin Melon Tilquin Melon Photo: supplied

4 . Tilquin Grenade. Tilquin Grenade. Photo: supplied