The Jenny Lind, in High Street, is being marketed for a price tag of £950,000.

The pub takes its name from world-famous soprano singer, Jenny Lind, who was known as ‘The Swedish Nightingale’.

She was hugely successful in Europe and toured America from 1850 to 1852.

The property is being advertised for sale on rightmove.co.uk and marketed by Just Property.

On the site, a statement reads: “Just Property are delighted to bring to the market this fantastic opportunity to acquire a prominent freehold pub situated in the heart of Hastings Old Town.

“The Jenny Lind is a well-established, historic pub offering excellent potential for a range of business ventures. This charming venue benefits from a high-visibility location along the bustling High Street, with a wealth of foot traffic and local interest.

“The pub is thoughtfully laid out with two distinct seating areas, both comfortably serviced by a central bar, allowing for an enjoyable drinking experience. The layout offers great flexibility for accommodating different events and functions, whether for casual dining or social gatherings. The well-maintained interior exudes character, there are three well maintained outside garden areas too.

“To the first floor, the property also boasts a large function room that can be used for a variety of events, such as private parties, business conferences, or community gatherings with a private commercial kitchen. This versatile space is a key asset, offering significant potential to generate further income. Additionally, (one) will find the first of six rooms serviced by an en-suite bathroom as well offices, staff and storage rooms.

“Upstairs, the property offers five additional hotel rooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom, creating a fantastic opportunity for additional revenue. These rooms are perfect for accommodating visitors looking to enjoy the charm of Hastings Old Town, with easy access to the beach, local shops, and popular attractions.

“The property is further complemented by the cellar, which includes a cold room, offering valuable storage space for stock and supplies.”

1 . Jenny Lind pub 1.jpeg The Jenny Lind pub. Picture: Just Property Photo: Just Property

2 . Jenny Lind pub 2.jpeg The Jenny Lind pub. Picture: Just Property Photo: Just Property

3 . Jenny Lind pub 3.jpeg The Jenny Lind pub. Picture: Just Property Photo: Just Property