Hastings old Town pubs hold Cider Festival

Hastings Old Town Cider Festival

The Hastings Old Town Cider Festival; a celebration of apples, cider, producers, food and music taking place from November 7 –15.

People will be able to meet cider producers and taste the best local and national cider, perry and apple juice.

At The Crown in All Saints Street, there will be a 'Meet The Makers' sessions with Matt and Lauren from Ascension, Joe from Mainomenos and Sam from Nightingales.

Come along and taste from Bag in Box wild ferments, at least three on tap keg ciders, cans, bottles and mulled cider as well as apple juice, sparkling pear juice, warm spiced apple juice and cider cocktails. The pub will have a special apple themed food menu including cider pairing. On Sunday 9th November at 8pm The Twitten Revellers will be sitting around a table and playing toe-tapping folk music - the perfect music to accompany cider drinking.

The Twitten Revellers

Check out the Crown’s Instagram nearer the time for more specific details and timings for meet the makers. They will also hold their annual colouring competition to win an apple tree, and a competition with Ascension to win a hot air balloon flight.

Bob Tipler at The Albion said: “This is one of the of the great and growing Old Town seasonal events. Discover a range of boxed, keg and bottled ciders at various Old Town venues. There will be music, apple based food offers and rustic conviviality. The Albion will have have our “Great Wall Of Cider” and some great live music throughout the week. Take a walk around and see individual venues to see what they are planning.”

Sharon at The East Hastings Sea Angling Association said: “We will be stocking a selection on scrumptious flavours of Seacider, as well as Inch's and Old Mout. Entertainment we will have on is

Saturday 8th we have Andy T King 'as Elvis' from 8.30pm, while on Saturday 15th we have Kangaroo Juice a fantastic party band, from 8.30pm. Our in house cafe will be open from 8am till 2pm daily serving a variety of hot and cold food.”

Other venues involved include The FILO, The Jolly Fisherman, The Dolphin and The Jenny Lind. See individual pubs for more details.