Old Town Week continues today (Tuesday) with another packed and varied programme of events. Here is what is happening and when.

The Crown Lane Bike Race takes place today

Lower Torfield Allotments have an Open Day from 10.30am – 4pm. People can climb the tower of historic All Saints Church and have a go at ringing a bell, with tower tours and light refreshments from 11.30am – 1.30pm.

An Old Town Walk takes place at 2.30pm. Meet at the top station of the West Hill Lift. This is followed by a Twittens and Cat Creps Walk at 3.15pm, Meet at the Shipwreck Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road.

The main event of the day is the Crown Lane Bike Race, which sees people trying to get the fastest time up steep Crown Lane on an old butcher’s bike. It is held in memory of Hastings fisherman Jimmy Read, who died on the beach during the Great Storm of 1987. Jimmy refused to get motorised transport, claiming he could get anywhere in town on his bike. He subsequently won a bet that he could not get up Crown Lane while remaining seated in the saddle. The event starts outside the Crown pub at 5.30pm – dusk. There will be collections for local charities and good causes.

The game of Winkle Tossing takes place on Winkle Island at 6pm and sees people taking on the challenge to throw winkles into numbered buckets. People can bring their pets along to the Blessing of the Animals Service at All Saints Church at 6pm.

The Albion pub on the seafront has a rodeo with a bucking bronco ride from 7pm. There will be live music from The Longshore Drifters and prizes for the best outfits.

There is a Twilight Smugglers Walk at 7pm, meeting at the Shipwreck Museum, Rock-a-Nore Road and a family quiz at St Mary Star of the Sea church hall, from 7pm – 8.30pm, in aid of church hall refurbishment.