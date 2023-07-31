Hastings Old Town Week is underway with a packed programme of events everyday leading up to the Carnival itself on Saturday August 5.

This is what is happening today (Monday July 31). A Guided Walk of The Stade and Hastings fishing beach takes place at 11am. Meet at the Fishermen’s Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road.

There is also a guided tour of St Mary Star of the Sea Church which is free. Meet outside the church, in the High Street at 11.30am. There is coffee, tea and cake from noon and a tombola.

You can meet the people behind the Hastings twin towns project and find out more at The History House, in Court House Street, from 10am – noon.

The Seaboot Race

From noon onward is a Cheese and Wine Extravaganza in Courthouse Street. People can enjoy a cheese and wine lunch, including a plate of mixed French cheeses, with French bread provided by Judges Baker, washed down with a glass of wine of your choice, or mineral water, for £6 a head. You can have a glass of port and stilton for a further £4. The event is hosted by Old Town Traders and raised funds for local charities and good causes.

You can discover the lost pubs of Hastings Old Town when a guided walk takes place at 2.30pm. Meet outside Hastings History House, in Courthouse Street.

The popular Seaboot Race takes place at Courthouse Street from 6pm. The event is held in memory of Peter Trickett, an Old Towner who died in 2002 and is a challenge to find the fasted runner, wearing seaboots and a top hat around a lobster pot and back in Courthouse Street. Times certificates and presented to all entrants and there are adult and children’s races.

An Old Town Ghost Walk starts at 7pm. Meet at Butlers Gap, George Street. The Old Town Treasure Trail takes place from 6.30pm and sees teams in fancy dress racing around the Old Town to find clues hidden in pubs. Register at Winkle Island by 6.30pm. It finishes at the Lord Nelson pub.