Hastings is one of the top 20 most deprived towns in England, according to the latest Government data.

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said 34 per cent of neighbourhoods in the town are classed as highly deprived.

Across England the figure is 10 per cent.

The Index of Multiple Deprivation, which the Government department has published, also shows that the Broomgrove area of Hastings is among the 10 most deprived wards in the country.

Other areas that appear in the top 10 include seven areas of Blackpool.

Overall, Hastings is the 14th most deprived town in the country, the data shows

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “Hastings is a great place to live, work and visit, but like many coastal towns, it faces its own unique challenges. We are pleased to see that over recent years, significant investment has been received by the town through different funding streams, and we look forward to seeing the benefits these offer to our community as they come to fruition.

“This includes the £21.5m recently received through the Pride in Place funding programmes (formerly Plan for Neighbourhoods). This funding has been used to support the delivery of investment and improvement in community services, such as regeneration, education, health, and employment, which gives us a real chance to make a difference in our communities. The Hastings Neighbourhood Board are committed to listening to ideas from the whole town. It has held several in-person sessions in neighbourhoods that often do not connect with consultations, to ensure everyone’s ideas and views are heard.

“We are also advancing several key projects via the Hastings Town Deal, including revitalising Hastings town centre through the Hastings Town Centre Public Realm and Green Connections Project and delivering the Hastings Castle Project. These projects aim to make the town centre a welcoming place, boosting visitor numbers, increasing spend and attracting new investment.

“Since 2022, funding received through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme has been focused on Broomgrove, which was identified as one of the town’s most deprived areas. We were pleased to see more funding received to benefit the area in April this year, with an expansion to the whole of the north east of Hastings, including Downs Farm, another area of high deprivation.

“The current programme in the Broomgrove area has already delivered several successful and ongoing projects and partnerships, directly benefiting residents. These include boosting health and wellbeing through access to fitness programmes, business support for local start-ups, enhancements and improvements to the local adventure playground and the refurbishment of Broomgrove Community Centre, which offers a programme of activities for residents, including the Broomgrove Social Supermarket, enabling residents to buy low-cost food.

“Alongside regeneration initiatives, as a council, we are working hard to address the living conditions of residents through the council’s housing acquisition programme. This programme is making a real difference to residents’ lives, and providing a proper home for every resident in Hastings is one of the top priorities in the council’s Corporate Plan.

“A new five-year Housing Strategy is also being considered by councillors in December, which sets out how we will meet the specific challenges Hastings’ residents face in finding and keeping settled and affordable housing.

“We recognise that we still have a long way to go in ensuring there is adequate funding so that everyone, including those living in the most deprived areas of the town, is benefiting from this progression, but we are committed to providing the best opportunities to all and progressing with funding bids that will help our town to continue to grow and thrive.”