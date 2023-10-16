The family of a Hastings boy, who died suddenly aged just 12, has raised more than £15,000 for the hospital that looked after him.

Dylan Davies, who attended Hastings Academy, died on July 11 following a ‘tragic accident at home’, his stepfather, Phil Tong said.

The incident happened on July 7 and Dylan was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in London. He died four days later.

Phil said Dylan, of Parker Road, was looked after by the ‘amazing angels’ in the hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

The family launched a Gofundme page in aid of the hospital in Dylan’s memory.

Within days after the fundraising page was launched, thousands of pounds were raised.

In total, just over £15,000 was raised by well-wishers and Dylan’s family handed over the cheque to the hospital’s PICU last week.

Phil said: “On the morning of Tuesday, July 11, we lost our little legend Dylan. A tragic accident at home happened on Friday, July 7, which left Dylan needing to be airlifted to St Georges Hospital in London.

“Dylan was always a kind, caring person who would always help out where he could. The staff at the PICU fought day and night and gave him and his family the best care during his brief stay with them; they went above and beyond to give us time and to help us create memories, including with his little sister which we will never forget.

“St George’s are trying to raise a massive amount of money by next year so they can increase the size of the PICU to help more critically ill children and make more ward space. In the short time we were there, they became like family and we will never be able to thank them enough.”

Dylan’s mother, Charlotte Tong, said: “We are just so grateful to everyone that shared, donated and supported this fundraiser. St George’s and the PICU do such incredible work and we are so proud to have raised such a phenomenal amount.

“Dylan was such a generous and kind-hearted boy, it's so fitting that his legacy is to help others.”

Dylan Davies. Picture: Contributed

