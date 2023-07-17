The heartbroken family of a 12-year-old Hastings boy has paid tribute to their ‘little legend’ following his unexpected death.

Dylan Davies, who attended Hastings Academy, died last Tuesday (July 11) following a ‘tragic accident at home’, his stepfather, Phil Tong said.

The incident happened on July 7 and Dylan was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in London. He died four days later.

Phil said Dylan, of Parker Road, was an ‘incredibly caring, fun boy who loved to help others’.

Dylan Davies. Picture: Contributed

He said: “On the morning of Tuesday, July 11, we lost our little legend Dylan. A tragic accident at home happened on Friday, July 7, which left Dylan needing to be airlifted to St Georges Hospital in London where he was looked after by the amazing angels in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

"Dylan was always a kind, caring person who would always help out where he could. The staff at the PICU fought day and night and gave him and his family the best care during his brief stay with them; they went above and beyond to give us time and to help us create memories, including with his little sister which we will never forget.

"So, in true Dylan fashion of helping people, we'd like to raise money for them in Dylan's name so that he is able to help more people in the future.

“St George’s are trying to raise a massive amount of money by next year so they can increase the size of the PICU to help more critically ill children and make more ward space.

Dylan Davies. Picture: Contributed

"In the short time we were there, they became like family and we will never be able to thank them enough.”

A Gofundme page has been launched by Dylan’s family, which has raised more than £6,400 so far.

Supporters have paid tribute to Dylan on the page.

Hannah Jacobs said: “I just can’t even comprehend this. Dylan, you were kind and sweet and full of mischief. Thank you for referring to me as your favourite teacher. You have a special spot in my heart forever. Sweet dreams, darling.”

Dylan Davies. Picture: Contributed

Aimee-Jo Ahmed said: “My heart is broken for Dylan’s amazing family. Charlotte, as a mama and your friend of almost forever, I cannot imagine how you are feeling. The sudden loss of such a beautiful, loving, sweet boy will be a hole never filled but may his memories give you comfort knowing he was so loved and how much he loved you all.”