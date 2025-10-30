Hastings park greenhouse project gets national award

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse has been awarded Gold for Community Engagement in the Royal Horticultural Society Community Awards 2025, and recognised as “Outstanding” in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category of South & South East in Bloom.

“Our volunteers have turned this once-neglected space into a welcoming centre for learning, community and green growth,” said Sue Kirby, Chair of the Greenhouse Group. “A huge thank you to everyone who’s helped us grow together — what an incredible achievement.”

In 2013 a group of volunteers and a park ranger hacked their way into a derelict greenhouse in Alexandra Park and sowed the seeds for the formation of the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group.

The vision was to restore this lovely teak and cast-iron greenhouse and turn it back into a wonderful and vibrant space for the whole community to use and enjoy.

Alexandra Park Greenhouse volunteers with the awards

In 2023 this vision was achieved. The greenhouse is now open to the public as a charity plant shop twice a week and is being used for all sorts of horticulturally inspired events by the community.

The greenhouse has a long history. It was purchased by Hastings Borough Council in 1934 from Richardson’s of Darlington—an architectural manufacturer of glass structures. A teenage Richardson formed the company not long after the 1851 Great Exhibition at Crystal Palace being inspired by the new craze for greenhouses and conservatories.

At a cost of £4,500, the Greenhouse was the finest hothouse in town, featuring an impressive steam heating system to aid propagation. At this time you could buy a terraced house in Hastings for £200.

The greenhouse is situated in the upper part of Alexandra Park, alongside St Helens Road. Its winter opening hours are Thursdays 2.00pm – 4.00pm and Saturdays: 10.30am -1.30pm.