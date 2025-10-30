Hastings park greenhouse project gets national award
“Our volunteers have turned this once-neglected space into a welcoming centre for learning, community and green growth,” said Sue Kirby, Chair of the Greenhouse Group. “A huge thank you to everyone who’s helped us grow together — what an incredible achievement.”
In 2013 a group of volunteers and a park ranger hacked their way into a derelict greenhouse in Alexandra Park and sowed the seeds for the formation of the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group.
The vision was to restore this lovely teak and cast-iron greenhouse and turn it back into a wonderful and vibrant space for the whole community to use and enjoy.
In 2023 this vision was achieved. The greenhouse is now open to the public as a charity plant shop twice a week and is being used for all sorts of horticulturally inspired events by the community.
The greenhouse has a long history. It was purchased by Hastings Borough Council in 1934 from Richardson’s of Darlington—an architectural manufacturer of glass structures. A teenage Richardson formed the company not long after the 1851 Great Exhibition at Crystal Palace being inspired by the new craze for greenhouses and conservatories.
At a cost of £4,500, the Greenhouse was the finest hothouse in town, featuring an impressive steam heating system to aid propagation. At this time you could buy a terraced house in Hastings for £200.
The greenhouse is situated in the upper part of Alexandra Park, alongside St Helens Road. Its winter opening hours are Thursdays 2.00pm – 4.00pm and Saturdays: 10.30am -1.30pm.