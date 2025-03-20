As much as £4.5 million in compensation could still be owed to residents affected by a major water outage in Hastings last May due to many still not receiving the correct amount of money, it is believed.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said a survey the organisation has done over the last several weeks showed the average underpayment was £150.

The news comes after Hastings MP Helena Dollimore wrote to Southern Water’s chief executive officer (CEO), Lawrence Gosden, saying she was ‘frustrated’ the compensation pay outs were not going ‘as smooth as it should be for residents’, adding many people were getting the wrong amount.

Mr Bownas said: “We've had a Love Hastings survey live for several weeks collating data on Southern Water compensation offers and what residents might have been expecting - based on £50 for every 12 hours of no water.

People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024.

“The average underpayment seems to be £150. And if this is accurate it's equivalent to about £4.5 million across the borough.

“We would encourage everyone to ask Southern Water for every penny they have been promised... and if you get more than you expected and can afford it make a point of going out for a meal in a local pub or café as many of these businesses lost thousands during the outage and many received little or nothing in compensation.

“And of course if people do challenge their payment and get awarded more, they should make sure to tell their neighbours so they can also get the correct amount.”

In February Southern Water agreed to pay out compensation to residents affected by the outage last May after a burst pipe left tens of thousands of homes without water for several days.

Nearly 14 million bottles of water were supplied to residents.

The outage lasted from May 2 to 7.

Southern Water’s decision to pay compensation came after Mr Gosden faced questions at the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee in Parliament in January on why no compensation had been paid.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said its teams ‘worked around the clock’ last May to try to reduce the impact of the burst on residents ‘as far as possible’.

The site of the burst in early May 2024. Photo: Southern Water

The spokesperson added: “Working with Helena Dollimore MP and Hastings Borough Council, Southern Water is determined to go above and beyond its statutory requirements to compensate customers who lost water supply in May 2024.

“Any customers who believe that their compensation doesn’t match the amount of time that they were out of supply should contact us. We’ll investigate quickly, and ensure that they get the correct compensation.

“Almost £530,000 has already been given to support local businesses affected by this incident, and all those eligible for payments have been contacted directly.”