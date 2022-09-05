Hastings people may face £100 fines for not clearing up dogs' mess

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed PSPO includes specific areas of the borough where dogs will not be allowed at certain times, areas where they must be on a lead at certain times and covers the number of dogs that one person can take out at any time. It also makes it an offence if anyone does not clear up their dog’s mess.

Hastings Borough Council has the power to introduce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to ensure that public spaces can be enjoyed free from anti-social behaviour.

A PSPO was introduced in 2017 which covered dog fouling, dog exclusion areas and dog control.

This expired in June 2020, with the council now consulting on what the new order should cover.

On the spot fines could be issued for all of these offences with the fine for not clearing dog mess being £100.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden (Green), lead councillor for urban environment, said: “We know that most dog owners are responsible, keeping their dogs under control and clearing up their mess.

"The PSPO proposals will make sure we have the powers to take action against irresponsible dog owners and help tackle the complaints we get about dog-related behaviour.

"We want to hear from dog owners and non-owners alike with their views on the proposed order, so I’d encourage anyone who is interested to have their say.”

Under the proposals dogs, will be banned from Hastings Castle and Hastings Cemetery at all times.

Dogs will also be prohibited from all play areas, skate parks, tennis courts, and bowls greens – as well all water in Alexandra Park and St Leonards Gardens.

It will also make it an offence to take out more than six dogs on to land open to the air.

Full information on what the proposals cover can be found on the Hastings Borough Council website. The consultation is being run using the council’s CitizenLab pages.

Comments can also be sent to: Wardens, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 3UY.