A photographer from Hastings is celebrating after winning an award from one of the UK’s leading wedding planning websites.

Paul Read was given a Wedding Photographer award by Hitched.co.uk after receiving a rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 from 39 total reviews on his online storefront.

This was all determined by the couples whose days were made magical with the help of Paul.

Paul’s storefront on Hitched has now been marked with a badge which will serve as a marker of quality to the thousands of couples who use Hitched to book their wedding vendors, highlighting him as 'one of the best wedding professionals in the UK'.

Speaking about the win, he said: "I love photographing weddings!

"Surrounded by happy, happy people, I become completely absorbed in the day with my camera.

"It's wonderful to receive this award for the work I do!"

The Hastings photographer, and thousands of other wedding professionals in the UK, have just completed an unprecedented year for the industry, with 2022 being the year of the 'wedding boom' following hundreds of thousands of delayed celebrations.

The team at Hitched said that last year's awards were special, but this year's edition holds even more value.

José Melo, vice president of sales for Europe at Hitched.co.uk, said: “After two very difficult years of the pandemic for the sector, where professionals had to halt their activity and suffered great losses, this year we can finally talk about an edition where weddings were celebrated big.

“The professionals have worked long hours, without weekends off and have extended the season during practically all of 2022. Therefore, above and beyond individual recognition, the celebration of the Wedding Awards 2023 seeks to serve as a tribute to all those professionals and businesses that gave everything to make the recovery of the industry a reality.”

This year, with the boom in weddings, these awards were based on more than 8.5 million couple reviews globally across The Knot Worldwide, a number that is growing continuously.

Mr Melo added that this is precisely why the award has become ‘an industry reference and a guarantee for couples planning their wedding every year’.