Hastings photographer short-listed for national award

Liam Willis's picture of Hastings has been short-listed for a national award

Hastings photographer Liam Willis has had a picture shortlisted for the British Photography Awards for the third year in a row.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam has been short-listed in The People’s Choice category for his aerial shot of the fishing beach, harbour arm and East Hill in the background.

Liam is known for his aerial work and has been working on a series of pictures that show Hastings illuminated at night.

Commenting on the nomination, he said: “I can’t really believe it.”

You can vote for Liam by going to www.britishphotographyawards.org/2025shortlist.