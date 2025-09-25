Hastings photographer short-listed for national award
Hastings photographer Liam Willis has had a picture shortlisted for the British Photography Awards for the third year in a row.
Liam has been short-listed in The People’s Choice category for his aerial shot of the fishing beach, harbour arm and East Hill in the background.
Liam is known for his aerial work and has been working on a series of pictures that show Hastings illuminated at night.
Commenting on the nomination, he said: “I can’t really believe it.”
You can vote for Liam by going to www.britishphotographyawards.org/2025shortlist.