Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huw Oxburgh v.1

A retrospective bid to erect lamp posts on Hastings Pier has been approved by town planners.

On Wednesday (June 5), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee granted listed building consent to retain 52 “Victorian Style” lamp posts on the Grade II Listed pier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was retrospective as the lamp posts had already been erected. According to officers, the lamp posts were originally partly painted gold, but this element was removed before the application came to the committee.

Hastings Pier lamp posts. Pic: Contributed

Officers had recommended approval on the grounds the lamp posts caused ‘less than substantial harm’ to the historic landmark and surrounding area. This view was not shared by objectors, who had criticised the appearance of the lamp posts and raised concerns about other unauthorised development on the pier.

However, the committee opted to grant the listed building consent in line with the officers’ recommendation.

Proposing approval, Cllr Matthew Beaver (Con) said: “I am glad the applicant has taken the gold [paint] off the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I have to say I have passed the pier many times — walking, running, driving — and I can’t actually say I spotted them.

“They haven’t been saying ‘oh my god, look at that’, they are just part of what the pier is. Historically there have been lamp posts on the pier, I see no problem with them going back.”

During the debate, councillors asked questions about the structural soundness of the lamp posts and whether they would result in light pollution. Officers advised these issues could not be considered as part of the listed building application, as it had a narrow focus on the impact of the scheme on the historic value of the pier.

However, councillors also heard how these issues will likely be aired in the near future as a linked planning application had now received enough objections to be called into the committee for debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their decision, the committee also granted retrospective listed building consent for works to the pier’s structure. These are described as a lattice beam replacement and a new concrete jacket for a column.