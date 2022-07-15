Hastings Pirate Day: Everything you need to know

The main Hastings Pirate Day event takes place on Sunday June 17 with events taking place from 12 noon and is all free.

But their is a paid fundraiser event taking place on Hastings Pier on Saturday July 16, with a Pirate Cabaret running from 5pm until late. It features live music and top cabaret acts including Dolly Delicious and Pupin De Vert. Tickets are £10 and can be bought from the website at www.hastingspirateday.org.

On Pirate Day itself (Sunday July 17), the fun starts on Hastings Pier at 12pm with live music from the Old Time Sailors (12pm – 1.30pm) and Admiral Finns, 2pm – 3pm).

Pirate Day, World Record Attempt At Pelham Beach, Hastings. 22.07.12. Pictures by: TONY COOMBES PHOTOGRAPHY Some of the 14231 Pirates on Pelham Beach celebrate the new world record

From 3pm – 4pm, join the giant costumed procession which will make its way from the pier to Pelham Beach for a ten year celebration. At 3.30pm approximately, there will be a drum-off from all drumming groups involved and a 10 cannon fire salute by the Southern Skirmish Society.

Memories of the last 10 years Pirate events will be played on the big screen and there will be a screening of 80s family favourite pirate adventure film ‘The Goonies’ at 4.15pm.

There will be music from The Jolly Roger Band (4pm – 5pm) and Blair (5.15pm – 6.15pm). The bands will be supported by various nautically themed acts. Watch out for other wandering acts, Pirate offers and shenanigans.

The Stade Open Space, in the Old Town, will be hosting Blackbeard’s market from 11am – 6pm, with a hog roast, vegan and vegetarian food, a pirate bar and a sea shanty stage.

The music line-up for the Stade is

11.30am – 12.30pm The Twitten Revellers.

12.45pm – 1.45pm Jolly Roger Band.

2pm – 3pm Hope Cove.

4.15pm – 4.45pm Completely Scuppered.

5pm – 6pm Four Tea’s and a Sugar.

On Saturday July 16, there is a free Children’s Craft Workshop at Rock-a-Nore from 11am – 4pm. Make your props to show off in Sunday’s parade. Also at Rock-a-Nore, on Saturday, from 12pm – 4pm is Pirates and Parrots. Meet the Seadogs and their real life avian companions and get a free picture taken. The Shipwreck Museum, at Rock-a-Nore, will also be open all day and admission is free.

Hastings Aquarium has Swashbuckle Sunday, from 10am – 5.30pm/ Visit and learn about the creatures of the deep, hosted by the ghost of Captain Rigby with free adventure trail and craft activities. Admission fee applies.

On both Saturday and Sunday there is a free town centre Pirate Treasure Trail. Explore the ghetto’s, find the letters to make the password to enter the grand prize draw.

Visit Hastings Smugglers Adventure. (St Clement’s Caves, West Hill). Join Captain Courage to hear the tales and adventures of the Diamond ship and get to hold and learn about real Pirate artefacts, Entrance fee applies. Three sessions daily on Saturday and Sunday from (11am, 1pm and 3pm).

There is an official Pirate Day After Party at The Pig, White Rock, on Sunday from 6pm – midnight with DJ’s.