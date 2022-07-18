Hastings Pirate Day in pictures

And they enjoyed scorching sunshine for the event, which was celebrating the tenth anniversary of Hastings holding the World Record for the most pirates in one place.

Pirate flags were flying from busy beaches and highlights of the free event saw cannons being fired from the beach, a Pirate Market and live music at the Stade and pirate themed live music and attraction of Hastings Pier.

On Sunday afternoon colourful processions from St Leonards and the Old Town converged on the beach at Pelham Place to take part in the celebrations.

George Street, in the Old Town was packed with pirates and street musicians throughout the day and evening on Sunday. Pubs and other venues held pirate-themed events and a Pirateb Day after-party took place at the Pig at White Rock.

The Mayor of Bexhill brought over a crew from our neighbouring town and Pirate Day founder Roger Crouch also put in an appearance.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic, Kevin Boorman and supplied.

Have you read: Popular Hastings Old Town Carnival event with 40 year history is cancelled

1. Hastings Pirate Day 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Pirate Day 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

2. Hastings Pirate Day 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Pirate Day 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

3. Hastings Pirate Day 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Pirate Day 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales

4. Hastings Pirate Day 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Pirate Day 2022. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic Photo Sales