Hastings Pirate Day is happening this weekend

The event, which has been going since 2009 has become one of the most popular dates in the summer calendar and sees the town filled with people in colourful costumes.

There will be live music, parades enactments, and a host of other entertainment throughout the day on Sunday July 17 – and it is all free.

To get people in the mood there is a Pirate Cabaret event taking place on Hastings Pier on Saturday July 16 with live music and a wide variety of acts. it runs from 5pm until late and tickets are £10 plus booking fee. The event is a fund raiser for Pirate Day. Proceeds will go toward keeping Pirate Day a free family event.

Pirates on the pier at last year's Pirate Day event.

Hastings holds the world record for the most pirates in one place, after beating a previous record held by Penzance in Cornwall.

Pirate Day organiser Captain Anton Windsor, said: “There will be pirate fun for everyone in our town’s pubs, venues and attractions. There will be live music on two separate stages at the Stade and on the Pier, side shows, pirate acts, parrots, storytelling, quizzes and treasure hunts… some fantastic prizes too, and other surprises along the way.

“For this year’s main event we celebrate being the unrivalled Pirate Capital of the World! We hope our brethren enjoy dressing up, and making more pirate memories.”

Visit www.hastingspirateday.org for the full programme.

Thousands of people will be dressing up as pirates this weekend