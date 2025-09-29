A proposal to place a mobile studio by an art gallery and an application by a sports bar to sell alcohol and show televised sports events are some of the latest planning applications to be submitted across Hastings and St Leonards.

Hastings Borough Council has announced a series of planning applications affecting various properties across the town.

Applications affecting listed buildings:

- 10 Markwick Terrace, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00435): Proposal to replace the existing garage with a new single-storey garden room building at the rear of the property.

- 21 The Croft, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00445 and HS/LB/25/00446): Plans to convert the property from two flats back to a single dwelling house, including full refurbishment, relocation of kitchen and bathrooms, alteration and replacement of windows, doors, and roof light, as well as repair/replacement of the external staircase and other internal works.

- Flat 1, 58 George Street, Hastings (HS/LB/25/00487 and HS/FA/25/00488): Replacement of timber-framed sliding sash windows to the front elevation.

Applications for developments within a conservation area:

- Lloyds TSB, 16-17 Wellington Place, Hastings (HS/AA/25/00368): Application for replacement signage, including new fascia signs, projecting sign, ATM collars, branch name plate, and rear fascia sign.

- Land Adjoining Hastings Contemporary, Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00430): Proposal for a parking location for a mobile studio and landscaping works to the east of Hastings Contemporary Art Gallery.

- 17 Robertson Street, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00497): Variation of conditions relating to external doors and windows and the removal of an over-stair ramp, replacing it with a stairway runnel for bicycles.

Under the Licensing Act 2003, Hastings Borough Council has received an application from Players Sports Bar Ltd for a premises licence at 1-3 Robertson Street.

The application seeks permission for the supply of alcohol and indoor sport screenings on Monday: noon to 11.30pm, Tuesday to Thursday: noon to 10.30pm, Friday and Saturday: noon to 11pm, and on Sunday: noon to 7.30pm.

Full details of these applications are available at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning, where members of the public can submit comments online. All comments received will be made publicly available.

