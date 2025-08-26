A proposal to place three digital signage screens outside the White Rock Theatre and plans to provide a new wine shop are some of the latest planning applications to be submitted across Hastings and St Leonards.

Hastings Borough Council has announced a series of planning applications affecting various properties across the town.

Key applications for Hastings include:

NatWest Bank, Bank Chambers, 28 Havelock Road, Hastings (HS/LB/25/00438)

Proposed refurbishment of decorative architectural metalwork to the first-floor balconies on the front elevation. Balustrading will be temporarily removed, repaired and redecorated off-site, then reinstated.

Flat 2, 89 Marina, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00201)

Retrospective permission sought for rear works including expanded landing at the top of external steps, construction of a full-width raised patio with an additional raised terrace and retaining wall, along with associated engineering works.

Barclays Bank, 207–208 Queens Road, Hastings (HS/AA/25/00360)

Installation of one new external ATM with a dark blue acrylic surround to match the existing machine.

White Rock Theatre, White Rock, Hastings (HS/AA/25/00381)

Installation of three digital signage screens—two to be fixed to the entrance pillars and one to the side elevation.

209–210 Queens Road, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00402)

Proposed external alterations to the shopfront.

29–30 Kings Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00404)

Application to vary multiple conditions of previously approved plans (HS/FA/24/00382), including waste and cycle storage provisions, roof terrace access, and removal of bin access condition.

Land adjoining Hastings Contemporary, Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00430)

Proposal to establish a designated parking location for a mobile studio and carry out landscaping works on land east of the Hastings Contemporary Art Gallery.

24 Laton Road, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00434)

Construction of a single-storey side extension to include a wet room. Comments on this application may be forwarded to the Secretary of State if an appeal is lodged and considered under the written representations process. No further comments can be submitted at appeal stage.

Flat above 47 Kings Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00454)

Retrospective application for the removal of an existing rear conservatory and its replacement with a single-storey flat-roofed rear extension in the same footprint. 68 George Street, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00312 and HS/LB/25/00313)

Retrospective change of use from retail (E(a)) to mixed-use wine bar/wine shop (Use Class E/Sui Generis). Amendments include change in external paint colour from dark blue to light blue, updated signage details, and conversion of staff WC for customer use.

Applications can be viewed online at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning.

Comments should be submitted online or sent to the Planning Services Manager within 21 days of the date of this notice. For amended plans, the consultation period is 14 days.

For further details or to comment, visit: www.hastings.gov.uk/planning.

