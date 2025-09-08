A proposal to turn an empty shop premises into an adult gaming centre and developments affecting listed buildings in town are some of the latest planning applications to be submitted across Hastings and St Leonards.

Hastings Borough Council has announced a series of planning applications affecting various properties across the town.

Applications affecting listed buildings:

At 13 Courthouse Street plans have been lodged for the installation of a boiler, including a rooftop flue on the western slope, positioned behind No 11. Reference number: HS/LB/25/00460.

At Hill House, 13 Hill Street, more substantial works are proposed, involving internal structural repairs to the timber frame, removal of brick infill, and reinstatement of original lime plaster finishes. The project also includes external re-rendering with ashlar detailing. Reference number: HS/LB/25/00477.

Other key applications for Hastings include:

Site of former 34, West Street (HS/FA/25/00172)

This involves a proposal for a partial demolition and reconstruction of two existing rear extensions, alongside the construction of two new dwellings. The works also include abutment to 1 East Parade.

Serenity, 2 Godwin Road (HS/FA/25/00180)

This application involves a proposal to add an upwards and rear extension to the existing 1.5-storey dwelling.

Car Park, Rock-a-Nore Road (HS/FA/25/00322)

Plans have been put forward for a temporary installation of a mobile sauna with associated changing facilities for five years.

16 Harold Road (HS/FA/25/00333)

This involves a variation of a previous permission, which was granted on appeal, to reduce the rear elevation and remove a gable end.

209–210 Queens Road (HS/FA/25/00401)

This proposal involves changing part of the ground floor of the empty site into an adult gaming centre. The premises used to house Hays Travel before the travel agent relocated to a new premises inside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre earlier this year.

Flat 3, 61 St Helens Road (HS/FA/25/00411)

This application includes replacement of six single-glazed sash windows with new units, to both the front and rear elevations.

Amended plans:

At 47 Kings Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00454) revised proposals have been submitted for retrospective works, including replacing a single-storey rear extension, blocking a side window, adding decking, and altering the rear elevation with French doors.

Applications can be viewed online at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning.

Comments should be submitted online or sent to the Planning Services Manager within 21 days. For amended plans, the consultation period is 14 days.

For further details or to comment, visit: www.hastings.gov.uk/planning.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.