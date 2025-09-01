A proposal to convert a former shop premises into a single house in the town centre and plans to allow use of land as a static caravan site from March to November each year are some of the latest planning applications to be submitted across Hastings and St Leonards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Borough Council has announced a series of planning applications affecting various properties across the town.

Key applications for Hastings include:

- Shop and Premises, 1-2 Trinity Street, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00426)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muriel Matters House, Hastings Borough Council offices.

The plan includes changing the upper three floors from commercial to residential, creating a single house.

Modifications to the ground floor include splitting the shop into two retail units, forming a new entrance lobby, and installing a new corner shop front.

The application also proposes extensive alterations to the rear elevation, including new glazed doors, balconies, and roof terraces to provide outdoor space.

The premises used to be the home of Wisdens Sports, which operated in town from 1908 until it closed earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Spindlewood Country Holiday Park, Rock Lane, Hastings (HS/PR/25/00380)

A Certificate of Lawful Development has been requested to permit the use of land at Spindlewood Country Holiday Park for residential occupation in static caravans from March 1 to November 30 each year. If approved, this would formalise seasonal residential use on the site.

- 52A Burry Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00486)

A first-floor extension is proposed to add a new bedroom to the existing dwelling.

- 1 Elphinstone Avenue, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00484)

Plans have been submitted to demolish the current attached garage and replace it with a new structure that includes a ground floor shower and toilet facility. - 26 Swynford Drive, St Leonards (HS/TP/25/00350)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application has been made to remove a horse chestnut tree from the property, with a proposal to replant a replacement. - 16 Harold Road, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00333)

A variation to a previously approved application (HS/FA/21/00512) has been submitted. The revised plans include a reduction in the rear elevation and the removal of a rear gable end.

Applications can be viewed online at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning.

Comments should be submitted online or sent to the Planning Services Manager within 21 days. For amended plans, the consultation period is 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further details or to comment, visit: www.hastings.gov.uk/planning.You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.