Hastings Platinum Champion and Stagecoach promotes Pride

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined forces with Stagecoach South East to celebrate Pride Month.

Stagecoach South East has created a special Pride livery on one of their double deck Alexander buses which measures an incredible 4.2 metres high, 2.5 metres wide and 12.5 metres long and when filled with passengers can weigh up to 18 tonnes.

Lord Brett McLean said: " What better way to celebrate Pride than have a special liveried bus travelling around East Sussex for all to see.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with Stagecoach Ride With Pride bus

“Passengers can get on the bus and "Ride With Pride" as we celebrate and recognise the individual efforts of those in the past and those currently involved with campaigning for equal rights.”

The bus can be seen regularly travelling around Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne on the Wave #99 service which now links up with Stagecoach's brand new Eastbourne to Brighton service #701 which launched 2 weeks ago.