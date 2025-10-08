A Hastings police officer has thanked the good Samaritans who helped at the scene of a crash where people were hurt.

The officer, PC Edwards, said two men helped without hesitation while he and another officer went to the aid of two people who were injured in Battle Road.

He said: "On Monday, I attended a road traffic collision in Hastings and quickly realised one of the drivers was suffering from a serious medical condition.

"I couldn’t leave his side, so I called out to the other driver that help was on the way. A few minutes later, another officer arrived and assisted the second casualty."

He added: "Without hesitation, two gents stepped in and took control of the passing traffic, doing an excellent job managing the flow and keeping the scene safe.

"As the medical emergency escalated, I had to call out to one of the men directing traffic to apologise for not being able to assist further.

"He responded with calm assurance and continued helping without question.

"This situation lasted over an hour, and only when I knew that both casualties were safe with paramedics was I able to thank both men in person, but I didn’t get their names. We sometimes rely on the public for support, and when we do, it truly makes a difference.

"If anyone reading this knows who these two gentlemen are, please pass on my thanks and give them the recognition they deserve."