Thousands of residents have lost their electricity supply due to a power cut this afternoon (Saturday, December 24).

According to UK Power Networks, more than 2,800 properties were affected initially when the power cut happened at around 12.10pm.

It added that it had managed to divert power back to some homes, meaning more than 900 remaining properties are still affected, with six postcode areas suffering the loss of power.

The company said on its website that homes in the TN24 1, TN34 2, TN37 6, TN34 1, TN34 3 and TN34 0 postcodes lost their electricity supply this afternoon.

A power cut has affected thousands of homes in Hastings

On its website, it said: “An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut.”

UK Power Networks added that engineers are on the way to repair the fault.

