According to UK Power Networks, more than 2,800 properties were affected initially when the power cut happened at around 12.10pm.
It added that it had managed to divert power back to some homes, meaning more than 900 remaining properties are still affected, with six postcode areas suffering the loss of power.
The company said on its website that homes in the TN24 1, TN34 2, TN37 6, TN34 1, TN34 3 and TN34 0 postcodes lost their electricity supply this afternoon.
On its website, it said: “An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut.”
UK Power Networks added that engineers are on the way to repair the fault.
It added that full power is expected to be restored to all affected residents between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.