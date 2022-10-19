Hastings power worker wins national safety award

Tony Bond, an electricity asset engineer, was recognised by colleagues in UK Power Networks’ annual Living Our Values awards for his strong safety focus.

He said: “I was really surprised as I didn’t expect to win. I love this company and the direction it is going in and this made me feel my work is being noticed.

“I still can’t believe it. I enjoy every part of my job and meeting the people I work with. We have a great workplace, and I am proud to be part of the organisation.

Tony Bond (right) receives his award from Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks.

“I carry out asset investigations on equipment faults, that’s my ‘Sherlock Holmes’ role. I look for any tell-tale signs of what has happened. For example, I may find someone was excavating in that location a year ago and maybe that was something to do with the fault.

“I enjoy my job so much. Sometimes it’s challenging getting to the bottom of something. The whole objective of my work is to keep people safe. It’s a great job, because every day is a little bit different.”

Tony admits he often ‘eats, sleeps and breathes’ his job because he is so passionate about keeping colleagues and the public safe.

Tony said: “I have been in the industry for 50 years and throughout all my years of service this company is the finest employer I have ever worked for. It ticks all the boxes for me.”

He said the award was for all his colleagues, who had contributed to his success.

Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, said: “We take this opportunity to recognise the commitment and dedication of our employees, and the contribution they make to their local communities.

“The Living our Values annual celebration sees every part of our business represented for the different contributions they make to keeping the power flowing for the homes and businesses we serve. I congratulate Tony on his success, and everyone nominated who is part of a high performing team.”