A company behind the building of a new Premier Inn hotel in Hastings is launching a recruitment drive for staff.

Building work on the hotel at the site of the former Cornwallis Street car park started last year.

Diggers and other machinery arrived there in August 2024 preparing and flattening the ground to make way for the start of construction of the hotel.

In January this year developers said they were currently ‘on track’ with the timetable of works.

Premier Inn is launching a recruitment drive ahead of its new hotel opening in Hastings

A sign has now gone up at the site saying Premier Inn is recruiting prospective staff for the new hotel ‘from Winter 2025’.

Earlier this year Jordan Tomkinson, project manager for Whitbread plc, the parent company to Premier Inn, said: “We are excited to be bringing Premier Inn to Hastings town centre, a key location in our network strategy.

“The new hotel will deliver real long-lasting benefits to the town, from year-round employment opportunities to increased visitor spending in the local economy, which we are all upbeat about in the team.”

The structure of the new hotel is taking shape as construction continues.

Premier Inn hotel in Hastings being built. 18/3/25

In January Mr Tomkinson said Whitbread plc is aiming for the new hotel to be complete later this year.

The Cornwallis Street car park was shut more than two years ago to make way for the construction of the 84-bedroom Premier Inn.

In February 2022, planners at Hastings Borough Council approved proposals to build the new five-storey hotel.

The application was led by the authority, which owns the land.

Premier Inn hotel in Hastings being built. 18/3/25

The proposals, submitted by Whitbread plc in late 2021, attracted opposition from some residents in the area.

Objections included fears that the building would lead to a loss of light and privacy for nearby residents in Mann Street, South Terrace and St Andrews Square.

The site of the former Cornwallis Street car park was also sold by the council early in 2024 to make way for the new Premier Inn after the building project’s cost almost doubled.

When first agreed in October 2019, the project was expected to cost around £7m. But in September 2023 cabinet members backed proposals to increase the project’s capital programme budget to £13.6m.

The council said the hotel, when it opens it will provide around 30 jobs and bring an estimated visitor spend of £2.1m a year.