Hastings Pride festival saved after eleventh hour reprieve

Organisers of the popular and colourful event – one of the biggest in Sussex – had announced just hours earlier that it was not going ahead this year.

They released a statement to say: “It is with a heavy heart and after exploring all options that our board of Directors has to make the sad announcement that the 2024 Hastings Pride Festival at the Oval and parade have to be cancelled due to a considerable funding and sponsorship deficit.

“A main funder changed their criteria making us ineligible to apply this time, while other funds were no longer available or considerably reduced. Sponsorship has been almost non-existent and despite trying for numerous other funding pots and reaching out to businesses until the 11th hour we must make our decision now. The current financial deficit is something that none of our directors are in a financial position to gamble on."

But coming to the rescue was taxi cab firm 24-7 Taxis and Coaches and now the event can go ahead as planned in its entirety on Sunday August 25, with a big parade and events on the Oval.

The firm said: “Chris Vale and Tony Rose of 247 Taxis and Coaches and all our drivers and staff firmly believe that Hastings Pride is one of the most important events in our town, fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity in our community. Our sponsorship aims to support the continuation of this event and its positive impact on our local community.”Hastings Pride organisers responded: “Our thanks goes out to everyone at 247 Taxis and Coaches for coming to our rescue at the 11th hour. On that note we would like to announce that our theme for this year is around ‘Love in the Community’ because that’s more important today than ever.“When we stand by and support one another, it’s that spirit of true humanity which brings together our local community. Coming together with love and respect is what makes a real and positive difference to all our lives.“We would also like to take this opportunity to also thank Love Hastings, Hastings Direct and the Southern Water Good Will Community Fund.”

1 . Hastings Pride 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Hastings Pride 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.Photo: Roberts Photographic

2 . Hastings Pride Hastings PridePhoto: supplied

3 . Hastings Pride Hastings PridePhoto: supplied

4 . Hastings Pride Hastings PridePhoto: supplied