Hastings primary school donates to food bank

Hollington Primary School celebrated its annual Harvest Festival on, Friday 17th October, with a special event attended by the Right Worshipful Mayor, Councillor Becca Horn, and representatives from the Hastings Foodbank.

The event was a vibrant display of community spirit, as pupils, parents, and staff came together to contribute generous food donations for local people facing hardship.

The stage was filled with the donated food items, which will be distributed by the Hastings Foodbank to provide emergency supplies for families in the area.

Mrs McDougall, Headteacher at Hollington Primary School, said: "Our annual Harvest Festival is a wonderful opportunity to teach our students about kindness and compassion. The generosity of our school community, in partnership with the Mayor's office and the Hastings Foodbank, shows our children the true meaning of giving back to our neighbours here in Hastings."

The Mayor praised the school's efforts, saying: "It is inspiring to see the young people of Hollington Primary taking such an active role in supporting their local community. The contributions will make a real difference to those relying on the vital services of the Hastings Foodbank."

Picture by Roberts Photographic.