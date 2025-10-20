Hastings primary school donates to foodbank
Pupils, parents and staff came together to contribute generous food donations for local people facing hardship.
The stage was filled with the donated food items, which will be distributed by the Hastings Foodbank to provide emergency supplies for families in the area.
Mrs McDougall, headteacher, said: "Our annual harvest festival is a wonderful opportunity to teach our students about kindness and compassion. The generosity of our school community, in partnership with the Mayor's office and the Hastings Foodbank, shows our children the true meaning of giving back to our neighbours here in Hastings."
The Mayor praised the school's efforts, saying: "It is inspiring to see the young people of Hollington Primary taking such an active role in supporting their local community. The contributions will make a real difference to those relying on the vital services of the Hastings Foodbank."