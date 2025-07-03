Hastings primary school praised in Ofsted report

Christ Church Primary School

Christ Church C of E Primary School in St Leonards has been praised by Ofsted inspectors who rated it as ‘Good’ with 'Outstanding’ early years provision.

It was described a being a “welcoming, vibrant school” where pupils “feel valued and cared for” and where “character, talent and potential flourish.”

Pupils are confident that their views matter, and they know that if they have any worries, trusted staff will listen and provide support. One pupil told inspectors, “I am able to be heard, allowed to have an opinion and to share it.”

The report recognises the school’s warm and respectful relationships between staff and pupils, high expectations, and a positive learning atmosphere where even the youngest children follow instructions well and feel proud to be part of the community.

Inspectors recognised a culture of care and high aspirations. Inspectors highlighted the school’s focus on personal development as “exemplary,” noting how pupils grow in confidence, responsibility, and independence. Whether they are clearing up in the dining hall, leading fundraising efforts, or earning their symbolic blue t-shirts, children at Christ Church learn the value of hard work, service and pride in achievement.

“Pupils enjoy their lessons. They are enthusiastic, keen to participate, and typically attain well,” the report states. “They are well prepared for the next stages of their education.”

Ofsted also praised the school’s ambitious, carefully planned curriculum, which builds pupils’ knowledge progressively from the early years to Year 6. Teachers are well trained and adept at identifying pupils’ needs—including those with special educational needs—ensuring that every child can thrive.

Reading remains a core priority, and the school’s investment in staff training and new resources is helping pupils build confidence and fluency. Pupils who need extra support are catching up quickly, reflecting the school’s commitment to equity and excellence.

Christ Church offers a rich programme of leadership, cultural, and extracurricular opportunities. From serving on the school and eco councils, to singing in the choir, taking part in performances, and representing the school in sports, pupils are encouraged to lead and shine.

Inspectors praised the school’s inclusive ethos, saying pupils feel a strong sense of belonging “whatever their culture or beliefs.” One pupil reflected this beautifully, saying, “The world would be boring if we were all the same.”

Chair of Governors Vanessa Tomlinson said: “This report reflects the heart and soul of Christ Church CE Primary and Nursery Academy —our commitment to nurturing every child, valuing every voice, and striving for excellence in everything we do. We are proud of our pupils and grateful for the dedication of our staff and families who make this school so special.”

Mark Talbot, CEO of the Diocese of Chichester Academies Trust, added: “Christ Church CE Primary and Nursery Academy is an inspiring example of what happens when a school community comes together around shared values, high expectations, and a deep commitment to each child’s well-being and success. This report is a celebration of that collective effort and the incredible young people at its heart.”

Christ Church CE Primary and Nursery Academy has limited places available for September 2025. If you would like your child to benefit from the outstanding opportunities, high-quality education, and nurturing environment the school provides, please contact the school office as soon as possible to arrange a visit or to find out more.

The school is based in Woodland Vale Road, St. Leonards.