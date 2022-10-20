Hastings Property: Take a look inside this stunning three bed house in the sought after Clive Vale area
This fine property in Saxon Road, Clive Vale, is newly on the market with Burgess and Co estate agents with an asking price of £375,000.
By Andrew Hemsley
38 minutes ago
It situated within close proximity to local shopping facilities and amenities in Ore Village as well as local schools, bus routes and historic Hastings Old Town.
It comprises a good size entrance hall, large bright bay fronted living room/dining room, fitted kitchen/breakfast room with access to a large cellar, utility room, separate w.c as well as a beautifully presented east facing garden. The first floor offers three bedrooms, a family bathroom and access, via a staircase, to a loft room currently being used as a bedroom. it has gas central heating and double glazing.
Page 1 of 3