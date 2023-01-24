Pissaros Brasserie re-opened again at the weekend following flooding that caused chaos in Hastings town centre.

Pissaros is based in South Terrace – one of the worst hit areas when the flooding happened.

A post on the pub’s social media platform stated: “We are back. After a tumultuous start to last week due to the flooding in the town centre, we have dried ourselves off and are open for business again. Pop in for a cheeky pint or a spot of lunch.

"We would like to thank all the local people and companies, especially the local fire service, that helped us during this stressful period and allowed us to open back up so quickly.”

The pub, known for its live music and support of local bands, was able to put on its usual Friday gig with a performance by Howling Grooves and is hosting the band Midnight Rider on Friday January 27.