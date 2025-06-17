Hastings pub flies the flag for Sussex Day

Albion Sussex Day

Popular Hastings seafront pub The Albion marked Sussex day by lowering the Cornish flag at its pasty shack and replacing it with the Sussex flag.

Landlord Bob Tipler explained: “Here at the Albion we now make all of our own pasties as well as our range of award winning pies. All made with love in good old Sussex by the sea."

The pub is known for selling a range of Sussex brewed beers and for its support of traditional events, even holding its own Twelfth Nigh Festival every year.