It takes place at The Pig pub venue at White Rock over three days from July 21 – 23 and features ten bands and a host of DJs – all for free.
Old Town music fans will be familiar with the Saturday night and occasional Sunday afternoon pre-lockdown Fratcave shows hosted at The Royal Standard - Beatwave being a whole weekend of the same upbeat live music and DJs, shifted along to The Pig live music venue, and beefed up somewhat.
The event has been attracting musicians, DJs and attendees from all over Britain and Europe. Kicking off at 6pm Friday 21st July, Beatwave is a free weekend of entertainment for anyone loving the 60’s underground music scene with groups playing both covers and originalsinspired by the British Invasion bands (think Kinks, Pretty Things, Yardbirds) as well as a generous helping of the 60’s West Coast USA twangy signature sounds of Dick Dale, Beach Boys and Chuck Berry is perfect for people who crave some hard-hitting, stomping sounds of what many consider the best decade in music.With barely a pause for an ice cream, the ‘Frenzy by the Sea’ continues through till Sunday evening. Three live bands take the stage Friday evening, seven bands Saturday with DJs filling the spaces between with the best 45s.Sunday sees the second instalment of the ‘Brainwave Gameshow’ best described as a turbo charged pub quiz, a parody of popular classic TV quiz shows and a buckets of fun. Buzzers will be armed at the ready for plenty of rounds involving cool visuals, music puzzles and word conundrums. This is accompanied by a Sunday afternoon vintage market for those looking for new-old treasures and who knows what else. Record stalls and band merchandise occupy the backroom all weekend and there will be plenty of quality Beatwave souvenirs on offer.
Justin Ellis, who stages the event, said: "The weekend has been helped along this year after a successful bid to the Arts Council grant, allowing this weekender to maintain it's all important free entry philosophy in true Hastings style. We hope to catch you there!"The music starts at 5pm on Friday and runs from 12 noon – 3am Saturday. Music from noon on Sunday. For further event info and band details: www.facebook.com/thefratcave