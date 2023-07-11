The event has been attracting musicians, DJs and attendees from all over Britain and Europe. Kicking off at 6pm Friday 21st July, Beatwave is a free weekend of entertainment for anyone loving the 60’s underground music scene with groups playing both covers and originalsinspired by the British Invasion bands (think Kinks, Pretty Things, Yardbirds) as well as a generous helping of the 60’s West Coast USA twangy signature sounds of Dick Dale, Beach Boys and Chuck Berry is perfect for people who crave some hard-hitting, stomping sounds of what many consider the best decade in music.With barely a pause for an ice cream, the ‘Frenzy by the Sea’ continues through till Sunday evening. Three live bands take the stage Friday evening, seven bands Saturday with DJs filling the spaces between with the best 45s.Sunday sees the second instalment of the ‘Brainwave Gameshow’ best described as a turbo charged pub quiz, a parody of popular classic TV quiz shows and a buckets of fun. Buzzers will be armed at the ready for plenty of rounds involving cool visuals, music puzzles and word conundrums. This is accompanied by a Sunday afternoon vintage market for those looking for new-old treasures and who knows what else. Record stalls and band merchandise occupy the backroom all weekend and there will be plenty of quality Beatwave souvenirs on offer.