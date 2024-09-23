Hastings pub to host music event in aid of local homeless charity

It has been organised by local DJ, events promotor and social media star John Cooper – known as John C – and runs from 1pm until late.

There will be music from John C as well as well as a live performance by multi-awarding winning DJ Cream and a live performance and meet and greet with Twos A Duo.

There will also be a special Elvis tribute act from Andy T King from 4pm to 5pm.

Bexhill based Warming up the Homeless is an award-winning, registered, frontline charity supporting homeless people on the South East Coast from Hastings to Eastbourne and the surrounding areas. The charity has been operating since 2015, acting as a conduit between the raw edge of homelessness and statutory agencies: providing daily outreach support, food banks and welfare advocacy.

The charity says the rate of homelessness has increased exponentially, exacerbated further by the current cost of living crisis, affecting visible rough sleepers and more invisible homeless, such as sofa surfers and those without a fixed tenancy agreement.

The sponsors of the event are Allsorts Auction Live, which takes place every Wednesday from 6.30pm inside West St Leonard’s community centre at Bexhill Road.

1 . Hastings pub holds music event for local homeless charity DJ Cream Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings pub holds music event for local homeless charity Andy T King Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings pub holds music event for local homeless charity Organiser John C Photo: supplied