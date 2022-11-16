A new cabaret and music event launches at the Pig, at White Rock, Hastings, on Friday November 18.

The Hellfire Club has been organised by Hastings based international cabaret star Domino Barbeau, who will be hosting in the guise of her act King Crimson.

There will be cabaret, drag acts, bands and burlesque, as well as comedy, magic and circus acts. Guests on November 18 include Sirona Thorneycroft, Magical Saul, Xena Flame, Spectre, Dolly Delicious and Lolita Latex

Vince Ray’s Loser Machine and Link Bat and the Batrays will play free at the after-party in the front bar. Doors open at 7pm, show from 8pm – 10pm. VIP tickets are £20, including a glass of Prosecco on arrival. Standard tickets £15. Available from skiddle.com. Tickets on the door cash only.

Hellfire Club launches

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is in the back room. Free entry to bar at all times.

Have you read? Hastings Voodoo fest in pictures