Concerns have been raised over new proposals to turn an empty office block in Hastings town centre in a co-living development.

Front Architecture has put forward the plans for Queensbury House, in Havelock Road, and recently held an online presentation to outline the scheme.

The company believes the development will ‘bring new life into an existing unoccupied building in a prominent location’.

However, there are fears the scheme will become ‘another emergency temporary accommodation option for vulnerable people without the levels of support needed’ for such a group.

An artist's impression of the proposed development. Picture: Savills

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, said: “Co-living schemes were initially criticised as a means of allowing property owners to squeeze as many people as possible into unsuitable and poorly designed converted office spaces.

“However, whilst they've certainly gained popularity in some large cities over recent years they do fundamentally cater to a very specific type of young and mobile professional tenant, and the success of schemes seems very dependent on a good management arrangement.

“What we were presented with during the webinar was an architectural proposal - but the questions put to the team about who would manage the building, what would the rent levels be set at, and what might happen if not enough suitable tenants could be found were left unanswered.

“There is a genuine risk that this well-meaning proposal could become just another emergency temporary accommodation option for single vulnerable people, but without the levels of social support which that client group need.

Queensbury House in Hastings on March 27 2024.

“We would welcome a proper discussion with the building owners to talk about the actual needs for affordable living in the town centre so that a realistic long-term plan can be put in place for this potentially landmark building.”

A spokesperson for Front Architecture said: “The co-living development of the Queensbury House is an exciting development that will bring new life into an existing unoccupied building in a prominent location.

“The development will provide alternative accommodation for individuals looking for independence with the ability to control monthly finances. The concept of co-living provides single bill accommodation with bills included and the opportunity to live in a community amongst like-minded individuals.

“The benefits of living in a co-living development is the amenities that are included. Through the economy of scale for comparable price to more typical HMO or room shares you have access to a range of communal living spaces, including external amenity areas and shared work or study spaces.

Queensbury House in Hastings on March 27 2024.

“The development is being put forward to utilise an existing building in a sustainable way and to service an identified housing need, with the development contributing to the local authorities housing target.

“During the consultation we confirmed the building would have a management team in place.

“The rent would be comparable to other shared dwellings but with the economy of scale often co-living developments can offer much more amenities for a similar cost to the occupant.

“The application will be supported by research for housing demand. This was mentioned during the meeting and our planning consultant suggested research had been carried out to support this and the typical age range that this would be targeted towards.”

Queensbury House in Hastings on March 27 2024.

The state of the derelict building has raised safety concerns in recent times.

In November 2023, county councillor Phil Scott described the building as ‘clearly dangerous’ and called on Hastings Borough Council to consider taking enforcement action.

In response, the council said its building control team was considering an investigation into a ‘potential dangerous building case’.

A fire also broke out at the site in July 2023, with multiple fire crews sent to the scene. And in August 2021, Havelock Road was shut down following an incident in which brickwork fell from the side of Queensbury House onto the pavement below.