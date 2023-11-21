An investigation is to be launched after calls were made for urgent action to be taken over a derelict building in Hastings town centre.

East Sussex county councillor, Phil Scott, who represents the Hollington & Wishing Tree division, and also sits as an East Sussex Fire Authority member, said Queensbury House, adjacent to the station, is in a ‘terrible state’ and poses a danger to the public, due to broken windows and the risk of falling glass.

The building has been empty for at least several years.

Cllr Scott said: “The building is in a terrible state and is clearly uninhabitable for both offices and accommodation. Much has been demolished inside and windows throughout the building are missing with several windows broken glass evident and clearly dangerous.

“One huge gust of wind and many more sections of glass will be blown out. Some sheets of glass are broken in situ and just waiting to drop out which could potentially kill someone walking or driving below. The fire service are clearly very worried about its condition, having been called to either Queensbury House itself or the property next door in recent months.”

Cllr Scott added that has written to the borough council, urging the authority to take enforcement action.

He said: “It’s clearly dangerous and a proportionate but weighty response from the council is clearly needed to see some serious enforcement action taken to address the safety of people and vehicles passing by in Havelock Road and Priory Street.”

The council said today (Tuesday, November 21) that an investigation will be launched.

A council spokesperson said: “This will be set up as a potential dangerous structure case and building control will investigate.”

In July a fire broke out in the derelict site, with multiple fire crews sent to the scene.

And in August 2021, Hastings Borough Council shut Havelock Road following an incident in which brickwork fell from the side of Queensbury House onto the pavement.

Bricks fell from the fifth floor of the building and Stagecoach said most of its services within the town centre had to be diverted due to the falling debris.

In 2018, developers submitted plans to convert Queensbury House into a 103-bedroom hotel and gym.