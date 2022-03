The list has been compiled by comparethemarket.com, as it launches its Family Staycation Index featuring the places to visit in the UK in 2022.

Hastings appears alongside Windsor and Maidenhead, Cornwall, and the Isle of wight in the top 10.

Hastings featured in sixth position in the list.

Windsor and Maidenhead came out on top of the list, followed by Cornwall, St Albans, Cambridge, Stirling, Hastings, Winchester, Isle of Wight, Oxford and Warwick.

