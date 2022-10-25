The award is given out during Hastings Week every October to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the local community.

Cllr Bacon said: “This year’s winner was born in Hastings, at Fernbank maternity home, in Old London Road.

“John initially lived in Percy Road in Ore, then moved, with his wife, to a home in Broomgrove when they married, in 1972. They still live there today. They have three children, all of whom live locally.

John Sands receives his award from the Mayor

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is related to that well-known Hastings character Biddy the Tubman, who was also my great great grandfather, so that also means that we are distant cousins - although I promise I didn’t know that when we were judging.

“John has worked locally all his life, starting at the Woodworker in Ore, where he worked for 18 years. After a few months working at Ashdown House at the then PSA, he joined the railway in 1992 where he worked as a conductor for another 18 years, before retiring in 2010. Many local people will have had their tickets inspected by John.

“His work with the community goes back nearly as long. He worked as a football referee for 30 years, and also managed many boys and girls teams over the years, including Firehills FC, Hastings United ladies, Bexhill United ladies, and Hollington United ladies, and still helps out with Hollington Men’s first team.

“John has also been involved with town twinning for over 40 years and without his dedication and hard work, the Hastings Bethune twinning association would no longer be viable. He is also a volunteer for the League of Friends of the Conquest Hospital, and spends many, many hours both in the hospital shop and visiting the wards with the shop trolley. John deserves to be honoured for his outstanding work and is fully worthy of this accolade”.

Advertisement Hide Ad