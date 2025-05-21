The team behind a major regeneration project in Hastings have put forward plans to open a food truck.

In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council last week, Troika Projects Ltd is seeking planning permission to station a “mobile food and beverage kiosk” next to the former West Hill Cafe building.

The application comes as part of the wider Towns Deal project to replace the cafe building with a new visitor centre, with the kiosk intended to be a temporary “point of contact” and “wayfinding point” in the short term.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the regeneration team said: “The kiosk forms part of the overall regeneration of the Hastings Castle site now leased by the client Troika Projects Ltd.

A computer image of the West Hill Food Truck. Image credit: Troika Projects Ltd

“The mobile kiosk will allow initial operation to sell food and beverage in order to: 1) re-establish a hospitality point for the now decommissioned and condemned West Hill structure; 2) provide a point of contact for the pending development of the new visitor centre that will be built in place of the existing West Hill Cafe; 3) establish a wayfinding point to assist with access and engagement to the historic Hastings Castle.”

The spokesman added: “Whilst the choice of location is particularly sensitive, due to the importance of the surrounding site and landscape, we envisage that the minimal physical impact on the ground and the short term nature of the kiosk would help to justify the proposal against the wider constraints.

“The proposed location of the kiosk has been chosen due to the site being of least impact to the surrounding setting but also to blend in within the existing West Hill Cafe structure and not impinge on significant key views. As noted in the drawings the dimensions of the kiosk do not oversail the existing West Hill Cafe structure.”

The application seeks opening hours for the kiosk of between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week. It also sets out a sample menu, which includes breakfast options, toasted sandwiches and an “evening offer” of handmade pizzas.

The statement goes on to say the kiosk will only remain on the site until the new visitor centre, which is expected to include its own cafe and restaurant space, finishes construction.

The application includes a timeline, which covers the wider project. This states that Troika Projects is expected to submit its pre-application proposals to the council next month. It also shows how feedback on these pre-application proposals will be combined with comments from the wider community to develop the final design for the project.

The timeline says this final design is expected to result in the submission of a full planning application in November next year. If this application is granted, construction of the visitor centre would then be expected to begin in June.

If all goes to plan, the kiosk is currently expected to be removed from the site in February 2028 — roughly a month after construction and fit out of the new visitor centre is expected to be completed.

Troika Projects is set to share some further details of its progress at the upcoming Hastings Town Deal Open Day on Saturday, June 21. The event is due to take place between 10am and 4pm at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

For further information on the kiosk application, see reference HS/FA/25/00214 on the Hastings Borough Council website.