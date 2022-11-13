Hastings Remembrance Sunday service in pictures
Crowds of people gathered in Alexandra Park in Hastings today (Sunday, November 13), as the town remembered the war dead.
By Richard Gladstone
35 minutes ago
The annual Act of Remembrance was held at 11am at the War Memorial.The Queens Colour and escorts, pre-service and youth organisations met outside the town hall and formed up at 10.25am to join the uniformed parade before heading to the park.Following the service, the laying of wreaths and the march past, the civic parade regrouped and made its way back to the town hall.
