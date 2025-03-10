Many residents affected by a major water outage in town last year are not getting the correct amount of compensation from Southern Water, Hastings MP Helena Dollimore has said.

Last month the company agreed to pay out compensation to residents affected by the outage last May after a burst pipe left tens of thousands of homes without water for several days.

Nearly 14 million bottles of water were supplied to residents.

The outage lasted from May 2 to May 7.

People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024.

In February Ms Dollimore said Southern Water will pay eligible households £50 per 12 hours without water, with some receiving up to £250 to compensate for the incident.

This month residents have started receiving letters outlining the level of compensation they will receive.

However the Hastings MP has written to Southern Water’s chief executive officer (CEO), Lawrence Gosden, saying she is ‘frustrated’ the compensation pay outs are not going ‘as smooth as it should be for residents’.

She said: “Many constituents are getting in touch to say the amount given does not match the number of hours they were out for. Southern Water’s customer service teams are not well briefed on the commitments made, giving out incorrect information on the phones and refusing to handle people’s claims for correct compensation.

“Residents should also be able to request this compensation as a direct credit to their bank account. The water outage caused additional expense for many, for example because cooking and washing up in the usual way was not possible.”

She said Southern Water gave a ‘firm commitment’ people would get £50 per 12 hours they were without water.

Ms Dollimore added: “Given this commitment and the impact this distressing incident had on our town, it is unacceptable that my constituents should receive anything less than the promised amount.”

Southern Water’s decision to pay compensation came after Mr Gosden faced questions at the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee in Parliament in January on why no compensation had been paid.

He pledged to review the decision after the impact on businesses was raised by Ms Dollimore.

After the water firm announced compensation would be paid out Antonia Barton, chief customer officer at Southern Water, said: “This customer compensation is in addition to the £1 million goodwill fund already supporting businesses, community groups and events.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “As soon as water supplies in Hastings were put at risk by the May 2024 burst, our teams worked around the clock on a range of tactics to try to reduce the impact on customers as far as possible.

“These included deliberately moving water around our pipes from area to area, and injecting water directly into specific locations in the town. These actions, alongside the way Hastings pipework is laid out geographically, meant that different areas lost and regained supply at different times.

“We utilised water pressure data to carefully calculate the amount of time customers were fully without water, and are writing to them all to confirm the amount they will be credited to their water billing account.